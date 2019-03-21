'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' Season 4 Trailer Teases Major Colt-Larissa Drama (VIDEO)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? teases drama to come in a first Season 4 trailer.

The season features Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, and Nicole Nafziger and Azan M'Raouni.

Jimeno and Everett, who starred in 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, are shown fighting after Jimeno dances with another woman wrapped around his waist.

"I can't believe you're going to embarrass me like that," Chantel says through tears.

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima, who starred in 90 Day Fiancé Season 6, are also seen facing off. Johnson filed for divorce from Dos Santos Lima in January following an alleged altercation.

🚨It's the moment you've been waiting for! #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After returns Sunday, April 28 at 8/7c with new updates, big surprises, and MAJOR drama. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/t8eWHjToOv — TLC Network (@TLC) March 20, 2019

"She will not get that green card. I will testify against her," Johnson vows.

"She got what she wanted -- to destroy you," Johnson's mom says while crying.

In addition, Russ and Paola are shown preparing for the birth of their first child. The couple welcomed son Axel in January.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which premieres on April 28, follows pairs who have appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé series. 90 Day Fiancé follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.