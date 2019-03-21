Mindy Kaling Working on Netflix Comedy Series Inspired by Her Childhood

Actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling announced Wednesday she is working with Netflix on a comedy series inspired by her childhood.

Kaling is best known for her sitcoms The Mindy Project and The Office.

"I'm joining the @netflix fam! @loulielang and I are working on a brand-new @netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments. More coming soon," Kaling tweeted.

The streaming service said in a press release that it has ordered 10 episodes of the show. Lang Fisher will serve as co-creator and show-runner alongside Kaling.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.