'Love Island' Cast Post Tributes Following Mike Thalassis' Death
Love Island alum Mike Thalassitis has died at age 26.
The television personality's manager confirmed Thalassitis' death Sunday to the BBC after the star was found dead in London.
Metropolitan Police told USA Today Thalassitis was discovered dead Saturday. Police rep Chioma Dijeh said officers responded to a park near Latymer Way after receiving reports of "a man found hanged."
5 Controversies Plaguing 'Love Island,' the UK Reality Show Headed to the US
The British reality series was just picked up by CBS but it exposes some of the worst facets of modern-day society.
"At this early stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious," Dijeh said.
View this post on Instagram
Love Island confirmed Thalassitis' death in a tweet Sunday.
"Everyone at ITV2 and Love Island are shocked and saddened by the terrible news about Mike. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends," the post reads.
Everyone at ITV2 and Love Island are shocked and saddened by the terrible news about Mike. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QYkSTlTRvI
— Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 17, 2019
Fellow Love Island alum Montana Brown was among those to address Thalassitis' death online. She appeared to confirm reports Thalassitis died by suicide.
In Memoriam: TV Stars We Lost in 2019 (PHOTOS)
Plus, other TV stars who left us in 2019.
"I know you were in a dark place a few months back and I thought you were past it that you were on the up," the star wrote on Instagram. "I just don't know how I didn't notice... I am absolutely heart broken that I couldn't help you."
View this post on Instagram
I’ve thought long and hard about what I want to say, I’ve woken up and unfortunately this wasn’t just a nightmare so this is to you Mr Thala. Firstly, I’m so angry at you for doing this because you are so loved by so many people and I just wish you picked up the phone so we could’ve sorted this out. This didn’t need to happen😭. Secondly, it annoys me that you were so misunderstood. “Muggy Mike” was your stage name and let’s face it, the ladies did fall at your feet BUT everyone had this impression of you and you were literally the opposite you were one of a kind. Mike, you were so thoughtful, caring and loyal to me and all your friends, you know some of my darkest secrets and I know yours. I could always rely on you to tell me when I’m being a nut job to Elliott and tell me to get off his case 😂 and I always told you to stop partying too much and getting too pissed😂🙈 I just wish people had a tiny glimpse of what the real you was like. You sent me a Christmas card in the post this year, you checked up on me everyday at the beginning of this year when I was struggling myself, you really were the kindest, sweetest person and I am so devastated and crushed that I’ll never get to see you again. Now I know you were in a dark place a few months back and I thought you were past it and that you were on the up. I got you to buy The Magic, you wrote down your gratitudes, you had the pictures of your family in your car to remind you to be grateful for them. I just don’t know how I didn’t notice... I am absolutely heart broken that I couldn’t help you. Your phone call a few days ago to tell me that I’m smashing the swimwear, you’re proud of me and that you’re grateful for my friendship is the only thing that’s keeping me going right now. At least you knew how much you meant to me. I will help open your cafe with Scott because you worked so hard on it so don’t you worry! I can’t imagine how much pain you must have been in to do this, and the fact that you went through this on your own breaks my heart. I’m so so sorry I couldn’t do more to help you. I have so much love for you Mike and I will never forget you. Sleep tight darling and I miss you so much already 💙
Thalassitis was a professional soccer player who appeared in Love Island Season 2 in 2016. His cast mate Sophie Gradon died of an apparent suicide at age 32 in June.
View this post on Instagram
I genuinely can’t believe what I’m seeing here. My boy from the villa and one of my best mates from the show coming out. An absolute hero and a legend and someone I looked up to since I met him, always full of so much positivity and charisma.. One of the best people I’ve ever known taken from us far too soon, I’m heartbroken and can’t put into words how much I’m gonna miss you bro! My heart goes out to his family.. Rest in peace Magic Mike ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Mike... you were a total gentleman... I won’t forget that ... it’s so so sad ...you will be missed. RIP. ❤️
How to get help: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
By Annie Martin
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.