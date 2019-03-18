Chris Harrison Returns to 'The Bachelor' Mansion After California Wildfires (PHOTO)

Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison returned to the signature mansion where the reality shows are filmed after it was damaged during last fall's California wildfires.

"She's never looked so gorgeous. After what our community has been through this year I'm more grateful than ever to be back home #TheBachelorette #BachelorMansion," Harrison posted on Instagram on Sunday alongside a front facing photo of the property.

The Bachelor mansion, which is set to be featured prominently during Season 15 of The Bachelorette, starring Hannah Brown, suffered damage in November after the Woolsey wildfire entered the city of Agoura Hills.

A building on the estate used as the production headquarters for The Bachelor and Bachelorette was destroyed.

Season 23 of The Bachelor, which recently wrapped up with Colton Underwood entering into a relationship with Cassie Randolph, was not affected by the wildfire.

Production had finished filming at the location before the wildfire arrived as Season 23 moved onto other locations around the world.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.