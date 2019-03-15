YouTube Star Lilly Singh to Replace Carson Daly With Late Night Show (VIDEO)

YouTube star Lilly Singh is set to receive her own late night talk show that will follow The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Singh made the announcement on Thursday while appearing on The Tonight Show. She celebrated the moment by taking a photo with Fallon and Meyers.

Singh's A Little Late with Lilly Singh will be replacing Carson Daly's Last Call which is ending after 17 years. The program aired on NBC in the 1:30 a.m. time slot.

Singh, best known for her popular YouTube channel where she goes by IISuperwomanII, said her show will feature comedy and interview segments and will be similar to her YouTube channel.

"It's official. Ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show... A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Thank you so much for being here. I am truly so grateful," she said on Twitter.

"All hail our new Late Night comedy queen, @IISuperwomanII!" NBC tweeted.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.