'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Teases What to Expect From Her Season (VIDEO)

Hannah Brown said on Good Morning America Thursday that she is ready to find love as the new Bachelorette.

"I think love is supposed to be fun and so I want fun and I want adventures," Brown told GMA's Abbie Boudreau when asked what fans can expect to see on Season 15 of the reality dating show.

"I don't know where I'm going yet and so I love surprises but I want to have fun and go on some amazing adventures," she continued.

Brown was named the next Bachelorette during the Season 23 finale of The Bachelor on Tuesday. She competed on the show which ended with Colton Underwood entering into a relationship with Cassie Randolph.

Brown, also known as Hannah B., is a 24-year-old interior designer from Tuscaloosa, Ala., who was named Miss Alabama USA in 2018.

"She's awesome. She's an absolute treasure, she's going to be fun to shoot with. I mean you saw up here how genuine she is, how easy it is to fall in love with her, so she's going to be good," Bachelorette and Bachelor host Chris Harrison said about Brown.

ABC released on Facebook Wednesday photos of the 33 contestants that will be competing for Brown's heart.

The photos included the contestants name, age and where they are from. The contestants range in age from 23 to 33 and hail from across the United States.

Ben G., 30, is from Charlotte, while Ryan S., 25, comes from Philadelphia. Joey J. from Bethesda, Md., is the oldest at 33 and Matt S. from Newport Beach, Calif. being the youngest at 23.

Brown was introduced to five of the contestants during The Bachelor finale. She gave a rose to Cameron A., 30, from Austin, Texas, after he landed the best first impression by delivering a freestyle rap.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.