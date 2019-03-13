'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Poster Spotlights the Harvey-Sabrina-Nick Love Triangle (PHOTO)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina released key art featuring Sabrina Spellman, Harvey Kinkle and Nicholas Scratch.

The Netflix series teased a love triangle between Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), Harvey (Ross Lynch) and Nicholas (Gavin Leatherwood) in a new promo for Season 1, Part 2.

The image shows Sabrina leaning against a row of lockers in Baxter High while holding the Book of the Beast. Harvey and Nicholas look lovingly at her from both sides.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 - KEY ART," the post reads.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 — KEY ART: pic.twitter.com/7KA7ubijJc — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 13, 2019

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina previously teased the love triangle in Part 2 photos released last week. One picture shows Sabrina about to kiss Harvey, while the other shows her slow dancing with Nicholas.

"#ChillingAdventuresofSabrina is bringing you one HELL of a love triangle in Part 2," Netflix said.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns April 5 in Netflix. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly in December the new season will be "a little sexier" than the first.

"Now that we know everyone and we've really established the world, we can play in it a little more rather than build it. It feels a little more ambitious and rollicking than part one," the producer said.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.