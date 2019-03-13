See 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's Neil Lane Ring for Cassie on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (VIDEO)
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph said that they are confidently boyfriend and girlfriend following the Season 23 finale of The Bachelor.
The new couple appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday following the finale where they were asked to label their relationship.
Underwood and Randolph hinted at getting engaged in the future, but for now they are just taking things one day at a time.
"I'm confident in all the decisions I made, its led me here, its led me to her so I'm happy and so in love right now," Underwood said before kissing Randolph.
Underwood also received an engagement ring from Kimmel by Neil Lane that he can use in the future to propose to Randolph.
Underwood chose Randolph, a speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, Calif., on the finale, after he ended things with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. Randolph had briefly exited the show, but patched things up with Colton afterwards. No final rose ceremony took place.
Underwood would not confirm if he lost his virginity to Randolph after they spent the night together inside the fantasy suite. "We had an amazing night. We did what was best for our relationship and we grew as a couple," he said.
By Wade Sheridan
