1

Rory Gibson Talks Taking Over as Michael on ‘GH’ — Plus, a First Look!

2

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Meltdown After Player Loses $68,000 on ‘Cruel’ Puzzle

3

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Brings Back [Spoiler] for JJ at Will’s Funeral

4

Rumer Willis Gives New Update on Dad Bruce’s Health

5

New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Cast Member Revealed!