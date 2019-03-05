Jean-Luc Picard 'Star Trek' Spinoff Casts 'Salvation' & 'Blindspot' Stars

Salvation alum Santiago Cabrera and Blindspot actress Michelle Hurd have joined the ensemble of a new Star Trek series focused on Patrick Stewart's iconic Star Trek character Jean-Luc Picard.

"Make it so," CBS All Access tweeted, along with its casting announcement.

Make it so. @SantiagoC and @ItsMichelleHurd are joining the cast as series regulars in the untitled “Star Trek” Jean-Luc Picard series alongside @SirPatStew. https://t.co/rLaFzOTujp pic.twitter.com/LD57ELeHMN — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) March 4, 2019

The streaming service did not say what characters the actors would play.

The project was announced in August.

Stewart portrayed the star-ship captain Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, which ran 1987-94, and in four movies, the last of which was released in 2002. The title and debut date for his new show have not been announced yet.

Cabrera's other credits include Big Little Lies, The Musketeers and The Mindy Project. Hurd recently appeared in Lethal Weapon and Ash vs. Evil Dead.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.