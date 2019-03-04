'Still Laugh-In': Lily Tomlin to Headline Star-Studded Netflix Comedy Special

Original Laugh-In star Lily Tomlin will take part in an upcoming Netflix tribute.

The streaming service announced Monday the 79-year-old actress and comedian will appear in the TV special Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate in honor of the show's 50th anniversary.

Tomlin will be joined by Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Taye Diggs, Michael Douglas, Jay Leno, Rita Moreno, Rita Wilson, JoAnne Worley, Maria Bamford, Margaret Cho, Ron Funches, Brad Garrett, Nikki Glaser, Lisa Ann Walter, Bobby Moynihan, Cheri Oteri, Rob Riggle, Jeff Ross, J.B. Smoove, Tony Hale, Jon Lovitz and Natasha Leggero.

"Here are just a few of the celebrities who will join Lily Tomlin at Netflix's 'Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate' — a 50th anniversary tribute to Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," Netflix tweeted on its See What's Next account.

Here are just a few of the celebrities who will join Lily Tomlin at Netflix's "Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate" — a 50th anniversary tribute to Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. pic.twitter.com/fgrC36SXds — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 4, 2019

Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In was a sketch comedy series that had a six-season run on NBC from 1968 to 1973. The show was hosted by Dan Rowan and Dick Martin, who died in 1987 and 2008, respectively.

Tomlin joined Laugh-In in Season 3, playing such roles as Edith Ann and Ernestine. The show also featured Gary Owens, Ruth Buzzi, Henry Gibson, Goldie Hawn, Judy Carne, Arte Johnson Johnny Brown and other actors and comedians.

Deadline said Still Laugh-In will film March 8 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Laugh-In director and producer George Schlatter will be in the audience.

Tomlin stars in the Netflix series Grace & Frankie, which was renewed for a sixth season in January. The show co-stars her 9 to 5 co-star Jane Fonda.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.