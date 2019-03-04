The Fab Five Return in 'Queer Eye' Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

The Fab Five are back to help people makeover their lives and appearances in the new trailer for Netflix's Queer Eye Season 3.

The clip, released on Monday, features stars Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown taking on a number of new subjects including their first lesbian and first duo.

"I had pretty much given up on kind, genuine people," Jess, who came out at the age 16 says before The Fab Five arrive to uplift her spirits.

The group also take on a man struggling with alcohol addiction and a woman who stopped caring about herself after her younger brother died in a car accident.

Queer Eye Season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix on March 15.

The Fab Five are also set to be featured in an upcoming four-episode Queer Eye special that takes place in Japan.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.