'When They See Us': The Central Park Five Are Arrested in Netflix's First Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix released on Friday the first teaser trailer for filmmaker Ava DuVernay's upcoming limited series based on the true story of the Central Park Five, titled When They See Us.

The Central Park Five refers to Antron McCray, Raymond Santana Jr., Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise, who were wrongfully convicted as teenagers of raping and beating Trisha Meili in 1989.

The teaser trailer features the five young men being arrested by police and placed into a holding cell together.

"You watch them grow and you start to think you did a good job. And then one night, you look away," a narrator says in the clip.

DuVernay co-wrote and directed each installment of the series, which is set to arrive on Netflix on May 31. Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome and Jovan Adep, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis and Storm Reid star.

"Not thugs. Not wilding. Not criminals. Not even the Central Park Five. They are Korey, Antron, Raymond, Yusef, Kevin. They are millions of young people of color who are blamed, judged and accused on sight. May 31. A film in four parts about who they really are. When They See Us," DuVernay said on Twitter.

The five men reached a settlement with New York City in 2014 for $40 million as compensation for their wrongful imprisonment. The group originally received prison terms between seven and 13 years. Convicted rapist and murderer Matias Reyes confessed in 2002 that he assaulted Meili, which DNA evidence confirmed.

