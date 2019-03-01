Billboard Music Awards 2019 Will See Kelly Clarkson Return to Host for a Second Time

Pop singer Kelly Clarkson is to host the Billboard Music Awards show for a second year in a row.

"I had so much fun hosting the @BBMAs last year, I'm doing it again! This year, we're going to turn it up a notch. Join me LIVE Wednesday, May 1st on NBC! #BBMAs," Clarkson tweeted Thursday.

The message included a brief video of Clarkson plugging in an electrical cord to turn on a sign that lit up and said, "2019 BBMAs Host."

Clarkson is headlining the Meaning of Life concert tour across North America. She also recently announced she will star in her own daytime talk show.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.