Julia Roberts Reportedly in Talks to Star in 'Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win' Limited Series

Julia Roberts is reportedly in talks for a new limited series at Amazon.

Variety reported the 51-year-old actress may star in and executive produce an adaptation of the Jo Piazza novel Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win.

Roush Review: Julia Roberts' 'Homecoming' Is a Brisk & Mesmerizing Thriller Alarming revelations and deceptions create a mood of escalating panic and creeping paranoia in this Amazon Prime Video series.

Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win centers on Charlotte, a fictional former Silicon Valley executive who runs for senator. The story follows the character as she returns to her Pennsylvania hometown to run for office.

Deadline said Brothers & Sisters and The Slap creator Jon Robin Baitz will adapt the book. He will also executive produce with Roberts, Lisa Gillan, Laura Lewis, Paul Lee and Mark Roybal.

Roberts previously teamed with Amazon on the series Homecoming. She starred in Season 1 and will continue to serve as an executive producer on the show's second season.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.