'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Reveal Miscarriage

Jade Roper had a miscarriage after appearing on the ABC reality competition Bachelor in Paradise in 2015.

The pregnant 32-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Wednesday she lost an unborn child after conceiving with her husband and Season 2 co-star, Tanner Tolbert, during filming.

Roper, who married Tolbert in January 2016, said she kept quiet for over three years because of self-esteem issues. She was also scared of being judged since she and Tolbert conceived during their Fantasy Suite date.

"I was honestly so scared to share our story, because I have always had this inner voice that's said I don't matter as much, especially when it comes to my struggles or my pain," the star said.

"My journey with my grief has been a rollercoaster, and so I've never even known really where to start with telling others," she added. "I've also been afraid to tell people Tanner and I got pregnant on Bachelor in Paradise while filming."

Roper is parent to 18-month-old daughter Emerson Avery with Tolbert, and announced in January she's expecting another child. She said her pregnancy inspired her to go public about her past miscarriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Feb 18, 2019 at 4:51pm PST

"I just felt it was time to get it out of me and share our story and honor our baby," the star said. "Thank you for all the kind words, they've made me feel very loved and have made me feel less alone."

Roper and Tolbert also shared their story in a YouTube video. The couple said Roper's miscarriage brought them closer together following the whirlwind of Bachelor in Paradise.

"We were still navigating through that and now all of a sudden we had a very real life thing happen, so it was really time to get serious. And in a way, I think it brought us closer together," Tolbert recalled.

"We were engaged to each other but had only known each other for four weeks before we got engaged and this was about a month after that," Roper added. "I think it brought us closer together."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.