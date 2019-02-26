Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick Join Facebook Watch Animated Series 'Human Discoveries'

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick will star in a new animated series on Facebook Watch.

Deadline confirmed Tuesday the 31-year-old actor and 33-year-old actress will voice characters in the new show Human Discoveries.

Human Discoveries hails from Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee, with BoJack Horseman producers Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley to serve as co-producers. The show follows a group of friends living in prehistoric times.

Variety said Human Discoveries will debut later this year. Campodonico praised Efron, Kendrick and the team in a statement Tuesday.

"With 'Human Discoveries,' we've assembled an incredible creative team and we're proud to join forces with such uniquely funny and smart collaborators as Zac and Anna," he said.

The Wrap said Human Discoveries will also feature the voices of Lamorne Morris, Jillian Bell, Paul Scheer and Lisa Kudrow.

Human Discoveries marks Efron's first series regular TV role since Cameron Bale on The WB series Summerland. The actor voiced Ted in The Lorax, while Kendrick voiced Princess Poppy in Trolls.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.