Ellen Pompeo Gets Honest About the Future of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo says she doesn't take the show's future for granted.

The 49-year-old actress discussed the ABC series and its possible end after Season 16 in an interview with USA Today published Tuesday.

Pompeo plays Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, which is in the midst of its 15th season. The show has yet to be renewed for Season 16, although Pompeo's contract extends through May 2020.

"I never take anything for granted," the star said. "We don't have a pick up, so I think it's pointless to talk beyond that."

Pompeo said she thinks Grey's Anatomy's eventual finale will be great but isn't keeping expectations.

"I think that's how I've survived so long," she explained.

Grey's Anatomy will pass ER on Thursday as the longest-running primetime medical drama series. The series has said goodbye to several beloved cast members over the years, including Sandra Oh, who now stars on the BBC America series Killing Eve.

"I'm her biggest fan sitting right in the front row applauding everything she does," Pompeo said.

Pompeo shared similar sentiments about Grey's Anatomy's future in an interview with E! News published Monday.

"I'm contracted for Season 16, yes, if we get the pickup," the actress said. "I don't like to assume anything. Every season we get is a gift."

"The show is really fun. We're having a great time," she added. "It's an amazing evolution because I went from being an actor on the show and having no say whatsoever ... [to] being in such a collaborative place with everybody that makes the show."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.