Why Is Nicollette Sheridan Leaving 'Dynasty' After Two Seasons?

Dynasty star Nicollette Sheridan is leaving the show to focus on family.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the 55-year-old actress will depart The CW series to spend time with her terminally ill mother.

"Nicollette Sheridan will be leaving Dynasty in order to focus on some personal family responsibilities," a rep for The CW said. "She was a valuable asset to the show and we wished her continued success in the future."

Sheridan, who plays Alexis Carrington on Dynasty, wished the show and her successor future success.

"Working on the Dynasty reboot and reprising the iconic role of Alexis has been thoroughly enjoyable, but the chance to spend precious time with my terminally ill mother is more important to me right now," the star said.

"I am profoundly grateful to Mark Pedowitz (The CW) and David Stapf (CBS) for graciously allowing me to return to Los Angeles to be with her, and I wish them and everyone associated with the show nothing but continued success," she added.

TVLine reported Sheridan will appear in her final episode in March. The actress debuted as Alexis in Season 1 and was made a series regular in Season 2.

Dynasty is a reboot of the ABC soap opera of the same name, which aired in the 1980s. Sheridan is also known for playing Edie Britt in the ABC series Desperate Housewives.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.