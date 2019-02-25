New HBO Promo Offers a Glimpse of 'Game of Thrones' Season 8, 'Deadwood' Movie & More (VIDEO)

HBO released a short teaser for its 2019 lineup featuring a sneak peek at Game of Thrones.

The video opens with crows flying up the wall and later shows Drogon, one of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragons, flying over her army of Unsullied. The shot cuts to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) with a look of wonderment on her face.

The teaser ends with glimpses of the Night King, Daenerys' dragon Viserion, Daenerys, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and the wall falling in what appears to be reused footage from Season 7.

The sneak peek also features footage from other HBO favorites, including Big Little Lies, and a glimpse of the Deadwood movie.

Game of Thrones will return for an eighth and final season in April. Clarke discussed the show's finale with E! News while attending the Oscars ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles.

"It's going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know. It took us a very long time to film this one for a very good reason," the actress said. "I think there's going to be some things ... I know there's going to be some things in this last season that will shock people."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.