Will 'This Is Us' End With Season 6? Milo Ventimiglia Weighs In

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia says the show may continue past Season 6.

The 41-year-old actor spoke out on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after producers said the NBC series will end after its sixth season.

"We never know where we're going to go. We never know what's going to happen," Ventimiglia told host Ellen DeGeneres.

"The show could have a huge spike in season six and everybody wants more beyond that, but I think creatively, they have an idea of what they'd like to do to kind of wrap it up in this nice story," he said.

Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson on This Is Us, said it's possible the show will be picked up for additional seasons.

"At least the audience knows, the fans know, they're going to get three more seasons, which is nice we can commit," he said. "It's not like, will it be on? Won't it be on? But then beyond that, yeah, maybe there will be more. I don't know."

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and showrunner Isaac Aptaker had discussed the show's end in an interview with Deadline this month.

"I would hope that it's elegant. That's what we're going for," Aptaker said. "I would hope that when we reach our ending, people think it's a really satisfying end place, that makes sense, and it feels like they've watched something that is a complete piece of work because that's really how we're trying to plan it."

"We've had this end in mind for a long time, so we're able to plan for it, and try to make it feel like it's a whole, as opposed to a series that's going to go endlessly," he added.

This Is Us is in its third season. The series stars Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.