Joan & Jackie Collins' Lives to Be Made Into Miniseries

Fable Pictures announced plans for a six-part television series to tell the real-life story of famed sisters Joan and Jackie Collins.

The Sony-backed production company, which produced recent biopic Stan & Ollie, said the script for Joan & Jackie is being penned by Penelope Skinner, a veteran playwright and TV scribe whose credits include stage show The Village Bike and E4 series Fresh Meat.

Casting director Nina Gold (Game of Thrones, The Crown) is attached to cast the drama series, which will follow the lives of actress Joan Collins and her sister, writer Jackie Collins.

The series, which is being executive produced by Faye Ward, Caroline Harvey and Hannah Farrell, does not yet have a broadcaster attached.

Joan Collins rose to prominence with a string of Hollywood credits in the 1950s, but is best known for her starring role on 1980s drama Dynasty. Her recent credits include appearances on American Horror Story.

Jackie Collins wrote 32 bestselling novels, including The World Is Full Of Married Men and Hollywood Wives. Two of her novels were adapted into films starring her sister.

Jackie Collins died of breast cancer in 2015.

"I am delighted that such a prestigious team wants to tell our story, and I know my sister Jackie would be as excited as I am to be involved," Joan Collins said.

By Ben Hooper

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.