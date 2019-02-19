[Spoiler] Is 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' First Champ — Did the Right Person Win?

Magician Shin Lim won America's Got Talent: The Champions, a spinoff of the reality series that featured previous winners competing against each other.

Lim's victory on Monday comes after the sleight of hand artist won Season 13 of America's Got Talent in September, giving him consecutive victories.

"All I can say is follow your dreams, really," Lim told host Terry Crews after being declared the winner.

Darci Lynne Farmer came in second place followed by Kseniya Simonova, Cristina Ramos and Preacher Lawson.

"It's crazy, to be honest. I still have to pinch myself. First winning AGT was crazy to me, but winning Champions was even more crazy. It's very overwhelming and super exciting," Lim told People magazine.

"Everyone is so good, if not better. Some of the acts were better than me," he continued. "I don't think I can call myself the champion of champions because I don't really believe it. I mean, Deadly Games is throwing knives and I'm just doing card tricks! I kind of don't believe it, but I guess I just have to get used to it."

Season 14 of America's Got Talent will arrive on NBC in the summer. The new season will feature Crews once again as host in place of Tyra Banks and new judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union in place of Mel B and Heidi Klum. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are returning as judges.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.