David Spade Hosting New Late-Night Comedy Series on Comedy Central

Comedy Central is developing a new late-night comedy series that will feature David Spade discussing pop culture news.

The untitled show, which is scheduled to debut later this year, will follow The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on the network Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m.

Spade, a comedy veteran known for appearing on Saturday Night Live, stand-up specials and films such as Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt and Grown Ups, will be giving his take on the latest pop culture news on the show alongside a rotating group of his celebrity friends.

Spade will also be presenting field segments that are inspired by his Instagram stories. The comedian, when announcing the show on YouTube Monday, stated that his new show will be avoiding politics.

"This is going to be a great show people, don't let me fool you," he said in the clip.

Spade is executive producing the series alongside Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle are showrunners and are also serving as executive producers.

Comedy Central also announced an upcoming revival of Crank Yankers, which features profane puppets making prank phone calls. Jimmy Kimmel is executive producing.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.