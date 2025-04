1

Sam Brings Major Callen & Hetty Updates to ‘NCIS’ in LL Cool J’s Return

2

Who Made the Top 14 on ‘American Idol’?

3

Who Won’t Be Returning for ‘9-1-1’ Season 9?

4

Damon Wayans Reacts to ‘Poppa’s House’ Cancellation

5

The ‘American Idol’ Judges Made the Wrong Call for 1 of Their Top 14 Picks