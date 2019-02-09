AMC at TCAs: Premiere Dates, 'Creepshow' to Shudder, 'A Discovery of Witches' to AMC and BBC America

As the Television Critics Association winter press tour continues, AMC Networks dropped a slew of new during their panels for upcoming series NOS4U2 and the second season of BBC America hit, Killing Eve, as well as premiere dates for many of their returning shows.

For AMC, the final eight episodes of Into the Badlands will launch on Sunday, March 24 (10/9c), following a new episode of The Walking Dead. Pierce Brosnan also returns for season 2 of the western drama, The Son, on April 27 (9/8c). Besides those premiere dates, the network also released a first look photo from the upcoming fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead.

Also announced was that the first season of A Discovery of Witches, which is currently airing on AMC streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder, will begin airing on both AMC and BBC American beginning April 7 (9/8c) following BBC AMERICA and AMC’s previously announced simulcast of Killing Eve at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. “Thanks to the critical acclaim and overwhelmingly positive audience response to A Discovery of Witches, the series has found a new legion of fans. We are thrilled to bring it to a wider audience and pair it with Killing Eve on both AMC and BBC AMERICA,” said President of AMC Entertainment Networks, Sarah Barnett.

For horror fans, the start of production on a six-episode series, Creepshow, based on the iconic 1982 anthology film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, was also announced. The series, executive produced by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), will feature an adaptation of an as-yet unannounced King story as well as segments based on other award-winning and acclaimed horror writers including: “Silvery Waters of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill (​NOS4A2​), “House of the Head” by Josh Malerman (​Bird Box), “The Companion” by Joe Lansdale (​The Bottoms​), “The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman (​The Lesser Dead​), “All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones (​The Hitchhiker), “Night of the Paw” by John Esposito (​The Walking Dead: Webisodes​), “Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab (​Monster House)​.

“Having the opportunity to embrace the spirit of ​Creepshow​ and expand on what George and Steve created is, without a doubt, a lifelong dream come true,” said Nicotero in a release. “Having grown up in Pittsburgh, ​Creepshow​ lives in a special place for me. I had the good fortune to visit the set as a teenager. I was able to look behind the curtain of filmmaking, and it changed me forever. I’m honored to continue telling the stories in the ‘comic book come to life’ world that fans fell in love with. This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business.” 'A Discovery of Witches' Star Matthew Goode Talks the Series' 'Fascinating' World He says he was skeptical about the role until he read the script.

In other premiere date news for BBC America, Season 26 of Top Gear kicks off on April 26 (9/8c) with Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, Rory Reid and The Stig returning. Also, Idris Elba returns for new episodes of crime drama, Luther, on June 2 (8/7c).

Over at IFC, the third season of Hank Azaria as Brockmire kicks off on April 3 (10/9c) with guest stars including Richard Kind, Linda Lavin, Martha Plimpton, J.K. Simmons, Christine Woods and Becky Ann Baker.

At Sundance TV, Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo premieres on February 27 (11/10c) with chronicles of the life and crimes of Tony Alamo, who, together with his wife, became a born-again, fire-and-brimstone televangelist and cult leader. Also, in a two-night event, Unspeakable, will air April 4 and 5 (9/8c both nights) and chronicles the emergence of HIV and Hepatitis C in Canada in the early 1980s with Sarah Wayne Callies (Colony, The Walking Dead) stars as a whistleblower who exposes one of the largest medical disasters in history and the tragedy that resulted after thousands of people were infected by tainted blood.

Also on Sundance TV, a television limited series of Umberto Eco's The Name of the Rose comes on May 1 (11/10c) starring John Turturro (The Night Of), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest, Lost) and Rupert Everett (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) star.