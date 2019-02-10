HBO Sets the Return of 'Veep' & Premiere of 'Deadwood' Movie

Season 7 of the political comedy Veep is scheduled to premiere on March 31, HBO announced.

This will be the seventh and final season for the show, which stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Sufe Bradshaw, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson. Filming wrapped in December.

Deadline reported that the long-awaited Deadwood movie, which will serve as the sequel to the cable network's western series, will air this spring, although no specific date has been disclosed yet.

Nothing but respect for my president @OfficialJLD. The final season of @VeepHBO premieres March 31 on #HBO. pic.twitter.com/9Wt9QWw7TL — HBO (@HBO) February 8, 2019

Returning from the original cast are Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens and Gerald McRaney.

The project began filming in November.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.