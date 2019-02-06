Jim Parsons Lines Up Post-'Big Bang Theory' Project at Netflix

Jim Parsons will serve as a producer on a new Netflix comedy series.

Deadline confirmed the 45-year-old actor will executive produce the show Special, which is inspired by writer Ryan O'Connell's book, I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.

The Hollywood Reporter said Netflix picked up eight episodes of Special, which is slated to premiere April 12. The show is loosely based on O'Connell's experiences as a gay man with cerebral palsy.

Special stars O'Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew and Patrick Fabian. O'Connell also wrote the show and will executive produce with Parsons, Eric Norsoph and Todd Spiewak.

Ryan O’Connell wrote, executive produced, and stars in #Special — a semi-autobiographical series about a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants. The comedy, executive produced by Jim Parsons, premieres April 12 pic.twitter.com/bTMnTvg0f7 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 5, 2019

Parsons celebrated in an Instagram post Tuesday after Netflix picked up the series.

"Yay, @ryanoconn!!! and yay all of YOU who now get to see how great Ryan is! Coming atcha in April!" he wrote.

O'Connell also shared the news online.

"Special comes out April 12th on Netflix. Critics are already calling it 'gay' and 'disabled' so you know it must be good!" he tweeted Tuesday.

Parsons plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, which is in the midst of its 12th and final season CBS. He also serves as an executive producer on the show's prequel spinoff, Young Sheldon.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.