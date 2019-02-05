'Hair Live!' Scrapped at NBC — Which Musical Should They Do Instead? (POLL)

Broadway Cast of "Hair" Performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on June 26, 2009 in New York City

Hair Live! will no longer air on NBC in the spring.

Deadline confirmed the network pulled the plug on its TV adaptation of the 1967 musical, which was to debut May 19.

NBC has no plans to reschedule Hair Live!, and is exploring new options for its next live TV musical.

"Live musicals are a part of this network's DNA and we committed to continuing that tradition with the right show at the right time," NBC Entertainment co-chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks said in a statement.

"Since these shows are enormous undertakings, we need titles that have a wide appeal and we're in the process of acquiring the rights to a couple new shows that we're really excited about," the pair added.

The Hollywood Reporter said NBC started to reconsider Hair after the American Idol and Game of Thrones finales landed on the same date. Sources said the network also questioned if the musical, which explores topics such as the Vietnam War, was the best title for family viewing.

Pitch Perfect actress Hailee Steinfeld was reportedly in talks to star in Hair. Sources said NBC was in the midst of making offers to talent when it decided to scrap the TV musical.

Hair debuted Off-Broadway in 1967 before opening on Broadway and the West End the next year. A new production debuted Off-West End in 2017 in honor of the musical's 50th anniversary.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.