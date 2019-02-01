'Gossip Girl' Reboot Being Discussed at The CW

Gossip Girl may be getting a TV reboot, according to the president of The CW.

Mark Pedowitz said Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that there have been talks of reviving the series.

"There's been discussions, but I don't know if we're there yet," he said, according to Deadline.

Pedowitz said a lot would depend on Warner Bros. Television, which produced the show, and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

"I don't know what it would be. A lot is up to Warner Bros. and Josh and Steph, 'cause you don't want do anything without them," he explained, according to TVLine.

Gossip Girl is based on the Cecily von Ziegesar book series of the same name. The show starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick, and had a six-season run on The CW from 2007 to 2012.

Lively and Meester, who played Serena Van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, said in an interview with Vanity Fair in August 2017 that they are open to a reunion.

"Of course [I'd be interested]," Lively said. "I imagine we all would [consider it]. I can't speak for everyone else, but we all owe so much to this show, and I think that it would be silly not to acknowledge that."

"I guess I hear [rumors] in fits and starts here and there, but it's hard to say," Meester added. "If everyone was into it and the timing was right, you know? I don't want to say, 'No, never...'"

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.