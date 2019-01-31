'The Walking Dead' Midseason Premiere Will Drop a Week Early on AMC Premiere

AMC Premiere subscribers are in for a treat this Super Bowl Sunday.

Those lucky few will be able to stream The Walking Dead's Season 9 midseason premiere, "Adaptation," in the afternoon on Sunday, February 3. As fans know, Episode 9 will premiere for regular cable viewers on AMC on Sunday, February 10 at 9/8.

'The Walking Dead' Sneak Peek: Here Come The Whisperers... and Alpha! (VIDEO) Be ready to cover your eyes — the latest trailer features what could be the scariest group ever on the AMC hit series.

The logline for the rest of the season is as follows:

"The second half of The Walking Dead Season 9 finds our groups of survivors, both old and new, continuing to deal with the impact of events that took place during the six years that have passed. Since the disappearance of Rick, many of these characters have become strangers to each other, and in some ways, strangers to themselves. What they do know is that they are in undeniable danger. They will soon realize the world just beyond does not operate as they thought. The group’s rules and ways of survival no longer guarantee their safety. A whole new threat has crossed their paths, and they soon discover it’s unlike any threat they have encountered or endured before. The group will start to question what they think they see. What may appear to be normal in this post-apocalyptic world could actually be more disturbing and terrifying than when the apocalypse first broke out. All that is certain is the stakes are high and numerous."

"Adaptation" was directed by Greg Nicotero and marks the first midseason premiere without series lead Andrew Lincoln. Instead, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffery Dean Morgan are now taking the lead.

In case you're curious about AMC Premiere, is a $4.99-a-month premium service which lets you watch the network's hits like Better Call Saul and others without ads.

The Walking Dead, Season 9 Returns, Sunday, February 10, 9/8c, AMC