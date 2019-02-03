'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Gets Emotional on 'Ellen' Talking About the Final Episodes (VIDEO)

The stars of popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory say they've been "super emotional" on set as the show draws to a close.

Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch appeared on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they discussed the CBS sitcom's impending series finale.

"We've been getting super emotional," Cuoco, who plays Penny, told host Ellen DeGeneres. "We were doing a scene before the holiday ... Out of nowhere, I just started bawling."

"The crew — all the camera guys and everyone — came out and they're like, 'We're so glad you cried because we're been waiting to cry,'" she said. "They all gave us this huge group hug and we all just cried for like, 10 minutes."

Parsons, who portrays Sheldon, said he's managed to stave off his tears -- for now.

"I haven't cried yet. I have a very deep fear, seriously, that the most unexpected thing is going to happen and I'm just absolutely going to lose my [expletive]," the actor said.

Galecki, who plays Leonard, said it hasn't quite registered that The Big Bang Theory only has nine remaining episodes.

"It still feels very hypothetical," the star said. "Like, I think come the end of this coming summer when we would generally be about to come back, that's when it will hit."

The Big Bang Theory premiered its 12th and final season in September. Cuoco discussed the decision to end the show in an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden the same month.

"It was definitely tough," the actress said. "There was not a dry eye in the room, a lot of hysterical sobs."

"It wouldn't have mattered when it ended, we all would have been completely devastated," she added. "It's time now, I guess, to move onto other things, which is so heartbreaking."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.