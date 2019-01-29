Jon Favreau Teases 'Star Wars' Droid R5-D4 in 'The Mandalorian' (PHOTO)

Jon Favreau teased on Instagram that classic Star Wars droid R5-D4 will be appearing in his upcoming live-action Star Wars streaming series, The Mandalorian.

Favreau uploaded an uncaptioned image of R5-D4 on Monday with the droid looking rusty with faded colors.

R5-D4 originally appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) bought the droid from Jawas. R5-D4 would immediately malfunction, causing Luke to go with R2-D2 instead.

The Mandalorian, set to appear on Disney's upcoming streaming service Disney+, will take place between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The title refers to those from the planet of Mandalore, the home world of bounty hunters Jango Fett and his son Boba Fett.

Pedro Pascal, Nick Nolte, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi and Werner Herzog are set to star.

"The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic," reads a synopsis.

Favreau previously teased on Instagram that droid bounty hunter IG-88 — who appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back — would also be featured in The Mandalorian.

