ABC Rebrands 'GMA Day' as 'Strahan & Sara'

The name of the afternoon version of Good Morning America — GMA Day — was changed to Strahan & Sara on Monday, four months after hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines moved into the timeslot on ABC.

The new title, set and logo debuted Monday from the Good Morning America studio in Times Square, New York City.

The hosts posted on Twitter before the show, "New name, same @sarahaines and @michaelstrahan! We'll see you for lunch every weekday."

New name, same @sarahaines and @michaelstrahan! We’ll see you for lunch every weekday 😎 1pET/12pC/P. pic.twitter.com/07os3fwIeW — Strahan and Sara (@StrahanAndSara) January 28, 2019

The show, which is taped with a live audience at 9 a.m., still is part of the operation of Good Morning America in the network's news division.

GMA Day replaced the canceled The Chew, a show that focused on food and health.

The new show has averaged between 1.7 million and 1.9 million compared with more than 2 million for The Chew, according to figures from Nielsen obtained by Variety. The Chew debuted in 2011 in the time slot occupied by longtime soap opera, All My Children, which was canceled.

Strahan, a former NFL player with the New York Giants, also appears on Good Morning America segments and has Sunday NFL hosting duties for Fox. He appeared on the syndicated daytime talk show Live! with Kelly and Michael from 2012 to 2016,

Haines previously was on ABC's The View.

By Allen Cone

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.