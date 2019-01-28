Details on 'Walking Dead' Alum Chandler Riggs' Gig on 'A Million Little Things'

The Walking Dead alum Chandler Riggs is offering more details about his new television job.

Riggs, 19, recently revealed he had landed a new role after being unemployed for nearly a year.

He did not immediately say who he would play or on what show he would appear, but this week said it would be on the ABC drama A Million Little Things, a drama about longtime friends coping with the suicide of someone close to them.

"SUPER excited to announce that i'll be joining @AMillionABC for a couple of episodes (and maybe more??)! the cast & crew is so incredible, and i absolutely love the series," Riggs tweeted.

SUPER excited to announce that i'll be joining @AMillionABC for a couple of episodes (and maybe more??)! the cast & crew is so incredible, and i absolutely love the series. i encourage everyone to check it out this thursday night on abc!!https://t.co/5N2l7vbYbq — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 23, 2019

TVLine.com said Riggs' character will cross paths with cast member Romany Malco's character Rome.

