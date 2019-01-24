Meet the Cast of Queens Competing in 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 11 (PHOTOS)

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and Season 10 winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Aquaria announced the cast of Season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race Thursday.

Rippon interviewed the queens after they walked the runway. Viewers voted via hashtag between two challenges per queen on what they wanted the queens to perform and Aquaria explained the challenges before the queens attempted to complete the tasks in under a minute.

The first contestant announced was A'keria Davenport of the same Dallas drag family as Season 7 queen Kennedy Davenport and the late Sahara Davenport of Season 2. She said that her experience in pageants helped prepare her for the competition. A'keria Davenport had to guess what was inside a fuzzy pink box based on feel alone and correctly identified a lobster, a plate of pasta and a snake.

From the legendary House of Davenport, meet #AkeriaCDavenport! Her slick shiny look makes you sit up and pay attention. #DragRace 👀 https://t.co/pZYDOhD3YB pic.twitter.com/Km54XqvWsP — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019



Honey Davenport of the same family was also announced as part of the cast. Honey Davenport came out in a bee-inspired look and said she was "buzzing out love to each and every person watching today." Honey was a backup dancer for Season 9 performer Peppermint and is a drag mother to All Stars 4 competitor Monet X Change. Honey Davenport played Quick Straw where she used a straw to move pretzels from one bowl to another.

NYC’s crown jewel, @Honey_Davenport is the second Queen hailing from the legendary House of Davenport. Get ready to bow down to this talented diva. #DragRace 🎤 https://t.co/Mv19Faf36S pic.twitter.com/tmdeKGXgVY — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

New Jersey native Ariel Versace was the second drag queen announced. Versace described her makeup style as a "Bratz doll aesthetic." The fans chose the "Know Your Herstory" challenge and Aquaria peppered Versace with questions about U.S. history.

Don’t be fooled by her pretty face & poppin’ Instagram presence – @arielversace can sing & act too. You’ve been warned. #DragRace ✨https://t.co/6eqm1CmjIk pic.twitter.com/HNMWk9xuPG — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

Brooke Lynn Hytes was the first contestant to hail from Canada. Hytes has a background in ballet and performed en pointe with the all-male drag ballet troupe Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. She won Miss Continental in Chicago. She was asked to throw darts blindfolded.

The stunning @BhytesBrock is a former Miss Continental pageant winner. Will she dazzle the judges with the same polish she brings to the dance floor? #DragRace 🌇 https://t.co/sB8yKXYjGV pic.twitter.com/QIo32HyYeM — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

Kahanna Montrese, drag daughter of Season 5 and All Stars Season 2 queen Coco Montrese of Las Vegas, came out in a Cardi B inspired purple bodysuit. Montrese attempted playing flip cup.

Mercedes Iman Diamond will be the first Muslim drag queen to be featured on Drag Race. The pageant queen said of being on the show, "I just want to share to those kids out there that are so scarred to be who they are." Mercedes played "Art is Blind" where she painted a canvas with vision blocking glasses on.

All about the body-ody-ody, #MercedesImanDiamond owns any stage she sets foot on, dazzling the crowd with her graceful presence, and the expensive bling she’s named after. #DragRace 💋 https://t.co/YHD6tCohCZ pic.twitter.com/TwEHDywdp7 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

Nina West of Ohio auditioned nine times before making it on Season 11. Rippon said the first time he went to a gay bar West was performing. West said she remembered meeting Rippon after the event because of a mutual figure skating friend. West played a game called "Under Wraps" where she had to mummify a VH1 intern with toilet paper.

This stunning comedy queen has a big reputation preceding her into the competition (and trust us, she lives up to it). Meet @NinaWest! #DragRace ❤️https://t.co/cuhdoaco3X pic.twitter.com/SpL1K6cecs — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

Plastique Tiara, the self proclaimed "Asian Barbie," had a Crazy Rich Asians-inspired blue feathered look. Tiara is the drag daughter of Dancing Queen star and All Stars 2 drag queen Alyssa Edwards of Texas. Tiara had to put a pancake in drag with different condiments.

With none other than Drag Race superstar @alyssaedwards_1 for a drag mother, all eyes will be on @plastiquetiara to see if she can deliver. #DragRace 🏁 https://t.co/fLquMgzUgn pic.twitter.com/7nuwuPiXiA — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

Pageant queen Ra'jah O'Hara said that participating in competitions before didn't necessarily prepare her for the competition. It was her first time auditioning. Her favorite song to lip sync to is "Do it well" by Jennifer Lopez. O'Hara had to pin a tail on a blown up photo of New York City drag queen Lady Bunny.

Meet @JahOhara! She’s a dancing queen and hails from Dallas, Texas, where everything is bigger, better and bolder. #DragRace 🎶 https://t.co/B8VJTULosL pic.twitter.com/gQrQw5Y8CZ — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

A relative newcomer to drag, #ShugaCain quit her sweet six-figure corporate job to become a full-time drag queen. Trust us, she’s worth it. #DragRace 💅 https://t.co/vBB6C2a6Gw pic.twitter.com/JFlThROA4E — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

The life of the party, you always know when “Big Silk” is in the building! Meet #SilkyNutmegGanache! #DragRace 🍫 https://t.co/DhgvcLYUj0 pic.twitter.com/KC9GBdGjtQ — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

Denver’s “commodity of drag oddity,” shock queen @OddlyYvie bucked her boring local drag scene and brought conceptual artistry into the mix. #DragRace ✨ https://t.co/5mZIzOG7FS pic.twitter.com/7r2bgILSHm — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

Raised in Korea, @shotwithsoju brings Korean influences into her drag, be it colorful crazy K-Pop aesthetics or Taekwondo martial arts weapons. Look out! #DragRace 💕 https://t.co/hQ7xVNjWE3 … pic.twitter.com/dYUyA7Y166 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

Southern beauty mixed with New York City grit, @ScarletEnvyNYC pulls from references as varied as movie stars of the 40s, Andy Warhol superstars of the 60s, and supermodels of the 80s. #DragRace 💃 https://t.co/EXUfrjSWsY pic.twitter.com/4JZnFDtugC — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 24, 2019

Adam Rippon won the bronze metal at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and in doing so was the first openly gay man to win a medal at the Winter Olympics. Rippon also won Dancing with the Stars: Athletes with partner and former ice skater Tonya Harding in May 2018.

By Nicole Girten

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.