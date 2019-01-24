'Jane the Virgin' and 'Riverdale' Get Spinoff Pilots at The CW

The CW has ordered four new pilots including ones based on Jane the Virgin and Archie Comics drama series Riverdale.

The Jane the Virgin spinoff, titled Jane the Novela, is a telenovela, or soap opera anthology series where each season will be based on a different fictional novel written by Jane Villanueva, portrayed by Gina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who is executive producing alongside Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, will also be narrating the spinoff. The first installment takes place at a Napa Valley Vineyard that houses family secrets.

Jane the Virgin writer Valentina Garza is penning the spinoff and also executive producing alongside Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Joanna Klein, Emily Gipson, Jorge Granier and Gary Pearl. Silberling is attached to direct.

"We got good news from the CW! Jane will be birthing a SPIN OFF!!!!! Jane The Novelas!!!" Rodriguez said on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Elias Janssen who portrays Jane's son Mateo. Jane the Virgin's fifth and final season is set to premiere on March 27.

The Riverdale spinoff is titled Katy Keene after the Archie Comics character of the same name. Keene, who is destined to be a fashion legend, will be joining three other iconic Archie Comics characters as they chase their dreams in New York City.

Katy Keene is described as a musical, drama and comedy that will feature the characters trying to make it on Broadway while also pursuing fashion and music careers.

Riverdale creator Robert Aguirre-Sacasa is executive producing and writing along with Michael Grassi. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are also serving as executive producers.

The CW also ordered a pilot for The Lost Boys, based on the 1987 vampire film of the same name and a pilot for an untitled Nancy Drew project.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.