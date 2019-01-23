Kate Winslet Returns to TV in New HBO Limited Series

Kate Winslet will play a small-town detective in an upcoming HBO limited series.

Variety confirmed the 43-year-old British actress will return to television as the star and executive producer of the new limited series Mare of Easttown.

Mare of Easttown will follow Winslet's character as she investigates a local murder in Pennsylvania. The character's life crumbles around her as she looks into the crime.

Deadline said Out of the Furnace writer Brad Ingelsby created the show and will pen all of the episodes. He will executive produce with Winslet and The Accountant director Gavin O'Connor, who will helm every episode.

Mare of Easttown marks Winslet's first series regular role since she played the title character in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce, which debuted in 2011. She won Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards for her role in the show.

Winslet is also slated to appear in the movie Blackbird with Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ammonite with Saoirse Ronan.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.