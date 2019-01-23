'Rel' & 'Broad City' Producer Kevin Barnett Dies at 32 — Hollywood Reacts

UPI

Comedian and writer Kevin Barnett, a co-creator of the Fox series Rel, died Tuesday at the age of 32, announced the network where his podcast aired.

"It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett. The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you'll see them again. We love you KB," said a post on the The Last Podcast Network's website.

Variety, Deadline, Inside Edition and The Wrap also reported Barnett's death in Mexico, but said the cause has not been disclosed.

"Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at Rel, at the news of Kevin Barnett's passing. He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time," 20th TV and Fox Entertainment said in a statement.

Barnett executive produced and co-created Rel with Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz. Barnett and Rabinowitz previously served as head writers and co-stars of TruTV's Friends of the People.

They were also writer-producers for NBC's The Carmichael Show and Barnett worked on Comedy Central's Broad City.

"Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He'll be greatly missed," Comedy Central tweeted Tuesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is my favorite pic of me and @fatboybarnett but in all honesty this dude was brilliant and was a very hard worker... I’m thankful for him and Josh always putting in the extra hours to make sure every script was on point... Kevin was somebody I would always give shit to because it was fun and funny plus he had the same crazy sense of humor... Over the years we would have some hysterical dope convos and exchange crazy stories... I can’t stop crying on this plane it’s really starting to hit me that he is actually gone... At 32 he accomplished so much in this business and was respected by many... Rest In Peace my brother and my friend... Thank you for the last 6 years of helping make my dreams come true man... #FOTP4Life

A post shared by Lil Rel Howery (@comedianlilrel) on

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.

