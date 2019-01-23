'Rel' & 'Broad City' Producer Kevin Barnett Dies at 32 — Hollywood Reacts

Comedian and writer Kevin Barnett, a co-creator of the Fox series Rel, died Tuesday at the age of 32, announced the network where his podcast aired.

"It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett. The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you'll see them again. We love you KB," said a post on the The Last Podcast Network's website.

Dear Last Podcast family,

It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett. The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’re see them again. We love you KB. — Ben Kissel (@BenKissel) January 22, 2019

Variety, Deadline, Inside Edition and The Wrap also reported Barnett's death in Mexico, but said the cause has not been disclosed.

"Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at Rel, at the news of Kevin Barnett's passing. He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time," 20th TV and Fox Entertainment said in a statement.

Barnett executive produced and co-created Rel with Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz. Barnett and Rabinowitz previously served as head writers and co-stars of TruTV's Friends of the People.

They were also writer-producers for NBC's The Carmichael Show and Barnett worked on Comedy Central's Broad City.

"Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He'll be greatly missed," Comedy Central tweeted Tuesday.

Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/4uyoMNkGk0 — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) January 22, 2019

Devastated by the loss of Kevin Barnett. He did cameos in sleepwalk with me and don't think twice. i would have asked him to be in anything i'd ever make because he was beyond talented and just a great, great guy. I can't believe this happened. My heart goes out to his family. pic.twitter.com/azhSWi9tFT — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 22, 2019

I can’t believe this. RIP Kevin Barnett. One of the nicest, funniest dudes. An amazing comic and writer who just created his own series. What a massive loss of a guy who made amazing comedy on stage and television. Dammit. pic.twitter.com/eCMmj5eQrC — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 22, 2019

We're so grateful we had the opportunity to work with the extremely talented Kevin Barnett. He'll be greatly missed. Thank you for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/b431Gres3K — Just For Laughs (@justforlaughs) January 22, 2019

The team at 2 Dope Queens is so deeply saddened by the loss of writer and comedian Kevin Barnett. He was a friend of the show and an enormous talent. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/xLdHEkm7YF — 2DopeQueens Podcast (@2DopeQueens) January 22, 2019

What an awful day. Kevin Barnett was one of the best: sweet, kind, and endlessly funny. It's incomprehensible that he's gone, but he'll be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/PMnkgmAoRr — Eliot Glazer (@eliotglazer) January 22, 2019

i am so sad https://t.co/ScYINWIgvF — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was a great standup, but I knew him as a smart, funny, talented TV writer and just a really sweet guy who made the insanity of the late nights more fun. Condolences to his family and friends. Can't believe I'm writing this. — Mike Scully (@scullymike) January 22, 2019

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.