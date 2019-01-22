Chandler Riggs Reveals First Post-'Walking Dead' TV Gig
Actor Chandler Riggs announced Monday he has booked his first television role since his character Carl was killed off of The Walking Dead in 2018.
"Four days ago I was almost unemployed for a full year," Riggs tweeted. "Right now I'm sitting on the set of Season 1 of an incredible TV show for my first day of work. Life changes really drastically really quickly."
The 19-year-old actor offered no details about the character he will be playing or in what type of show he will appear.
Riggs began his role of Carl as a young child when The Walking Dead premiered in 2010.
The dying character shot himself in the head before he could turn into a walker in the beginning of Season 8 after he was bitten in the side by one.
The second half of Season 9 of The Walking Dead is set to debut on Feb. 10.
By Karen Butler
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.AlertMe