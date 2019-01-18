Kiernan Shipka Cast in Upcoming Netflix Movie 'Let It Snow'

Kiernan Shipka will star in the upcoming Netflix movie Let It Snow.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the 19-year-old actress will have a starring role in Netflix's adaptation of the John Green novel.

Deadline said Isabela Moner, Shameik Moore and Odeya Rush will also have leading roles. Jacob Batalan, Miles Robbins, Mitchell Hope, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana and Joan Cusack round out the cast.

"Very excited to be a part of @johngreen's Let It Snow film for @netflix," Akana, an actress and YouTube star, tweeted Thursday.

Let It Snow takes place during a snowstorm on Christmas Eve. The story follows several high school seniors who discover unexpected opportunities and complications during the once-in-a-century event.

Finding Dory writer Victoria Strouse penned the script for the new movie. Luke Snellin will direct, with Dylan Clark and Alex Faigen as producers.

Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which will premiere the second half of its debut season April 5. She is also known for portraying Sally Draper on Mad Men.

By Annie Martin