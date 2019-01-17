Syfy Drops 'Happy!' Season 2 Premiere Date & Trailer (VIDEO)
Season 2 of the comedy Happy! is set to premiere on March 27, Syfy announced.
Based on the graphic novel of the same name, the show follows Meloni's Nick Sax, described in press notes as "an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man — who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal."
Meloni describes the series as 'Roger Rabbit meets Quentin Tarantino.'
Oswalt voices the animated, title character, the "tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary, blue-winged horse," who becomes Sax's partner.
A preview released Wednesday showed the new episodes of the live-action and animation hybrid will have an Easter theme.
"Official SEASON 2 TRAILER for @HappySYFY is here! I'm so sorry! I didn't read any of these scripts before I signed the contracts!" Oswalt joked as he shared the clip on Twitter.
By Karen Butler
