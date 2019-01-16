'Broad City': Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer Tease the 'Emotional' Series Finale (VIDEO)

Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer say they wept as they filmed the show's finale.

The friends and co-stars said on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they spent hours crying while shooting the final episode of the Comedy Central series.

Jacobson and Glazer told host Jimmy Kimmel they usually film scenes according to location, not chronological order, but purposely shot the final scene at the end.

"It was wild," Glazer said of the experience. "So, the characters are like weeping, but we are truly weeping, as is the crew."

"We could have, even if it wasn't emotional for us, we could have wept as actors," Jacobson joked. "But it was helpful that we were emotional."

Glazer said she and Jacobson intentionally wrote the script so their characters, Ilana Wexler and Abbi Abrams, were crying in the final scenes.

"It was, like, for four hours. We were hysterically crying on a sidewalk in Queens," she said.

Glazer and Jacobson said they have "definitely" changed since Broad City initially debuted as a web series in 2010. The TV version premiered in January 2014.

"We look at ourselves and the characters and the characters have nothing real going on," Glazer said. "In real life, we are really smart and talented but we're also idiots. It still happens. But on the show, we're just idiots."

"We've been doing the show for 10 years now — we did the web series before the TV version," Jacobson added. "Now there's, like, nowhere for [our creative ideas] to go."

Broad City will return for a fifth and final season Jan. 24.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.