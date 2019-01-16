Ryan Murphy's 'Ratched': Cynthia Nixon & Sharon Stone Join the Cast

Ratched producer Ryan Murphy announced on Instagram Monday that Cynthia Nixon and Sharon Stone have joined the cast of his Netflix drama.

Set in 1947, the prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is scheduled to begin filming this month. It is the origin story of the titular, tyrannical nurse.

"On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast...a true murderers' row of talent," Murphy wrote.

He added: "So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with. The Ratched Principal Players, in alphabetical order: JON JON BRIONES, CHARLIE CARVER, JUDY DAVIS, HARRIET HARRIS, CYNTHIA NIXON, HUNTER PARRISH, AMANDA PLUMMER, COREY STOLL, SHARON STONE AND FINN WITTROCK. More to come, but come on...Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT."

The two-season, 18-episode project was announced more than a year ago. Louise Fletcher won an Oscar for her portrayal of Nurse Ratched in 1975's Cuckoo's Nest, which co-starred Jack Nicholson and was produced by Michael Douglas.

By Karen Butler