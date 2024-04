1

Will Kayla Wallace Be in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11?

2

Gloria Loring Returning to ‘Days of Our Lives’ After Nearly 40 Years

3

‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark Slams Fans Hating on Buck’s Bisexuality

4

Mariska Hargitay’s Life in Photos

5

‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole on Taking Over Gibbs’ Team as Agent Parker