'Whiskey Cavalier': Lauren Cohan & Scott Foley's ABC Dramedy to Debut After 2019 Oscars

A sneak preview of Whiskey Cavalier is scheduled to air after the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 24.

The new ABC dramedy stars The Walking Dead actress Lauren Cohan and Scandal alum Scott Foley.

Also featuring Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams and Vir Das, the show follows the adventures of "an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world," a network synopsis said.

The hour-long series is to begin at 11:35 p.m. after the high-profile awards ceremony. Its official primetime premiere date is set for Feb. 27 at 10 p.m.

Foley shared a photo on Instagram Thursday of him on the show's set.

View this post on Instagram Love my crew. Working hard here in #Prague #whiskeycavalier A post shared by Scott Foley (@scottkfoley) on Jan 10, 2019 at 3:43am PST

"Love my crew. Working hard here in #Prague #whiskeycavalier," he captioned the image.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.