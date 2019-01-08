Susan Boyle Returns to 'America's Got Talent' With an Impressive Performance (VIDEO)

Susan Boyle enjoyed a triumphant return to the reality competition America's Got Talent.

The 57-year-old British singer impressed the judges during Monday's premiere of America's Got Talent: Champions with her performance of The Rolling Stones song "Wild Horses."

Boyle earned the golden buzzer from Spice Girls singer Mel B, who gave the singer a standing ovation alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

"I just want to say what an absolute honor and a pleasure it is to be sitting here and listening to you, your angelic voice, and I want to be the woman that gives you something that you deserve," Mel B said before hitting her buzzer.

Boyle was the runner-up in Britain's Got Talent Season 3 in 2009, and performed "Wild Horses" during America's Got Talent Season 4 the same year. She recalled her time on Britain's Got Talent in a segment prior to her performance.

"Most of the audience, they were laughing, but they looked at my mouth, and that seemed to change. You don't expect people to be that excited about you," the star said. "I'm glad I stepped on that stage."

Boyle hopes to be a "champion" for others on America's Got Talent.

"A champion for those who maybe don't have the confidence to do things, for those who don't have a voice, the ones who people tend to ignore, I feel like I'm a champion for them," she said.

Boyle has released several albums, including I Dreamed a Dream, The Gift and A Wonderful World, since her time on Britain's Got Talent. She was nominated for Grammys in 2011 and 2012.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.