Carol Burnett Says Her Iconic Show Couldn't Be on TV Today

The inaugural Carol Burnett Award for special achievement in television was presented to its namesake at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.

In accepting the honor with tears in her eyes,the 85-year-old entertainer recalled being raised by her grandmother to love films and then, when it became available, television.

"Regardless of the medium, what fascinated me was the way the stars on the screen could make people laugh or cry or sometimes both and I wished and I hoped that maybe — just maybe, someday — I could have the chance to do the same thing," she said. "Well, those childhood dreams came true."

She said she is very proud that people still seem to connect to The Carol Burnett Show, a variety program that featured a live orchestra and dancers, and dozens of costumes each episode. It initially ran 1967-78.

Burnett also said she didn't think the show could get made today since it would likely be too expensive and have so many other series to compete with.

"Today's audiences might never know what they are missing, so here's to reruns and YouTube," she said. "What has remained the same for every person who is lucky enough to be on television is the belief that we have been given the opportunity to do something special."

Burnett was the first woman to host a variety sketch show, and also the first woman to win both the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and Kennedy Center Honor.

The Golden Globes recognize excellence in film and television. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are hosting this year's gala, which is airing live on NBC.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.