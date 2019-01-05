50th NAACP Image Awards to Air Live in March Through TV One

The 50th annual NAACP Image Awards will be broadcasted live on TV One from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 30, the organization has announced.

The ceremony, which celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in television, music, literature, film and social justice, will also showcase the contributions of the NAACP and the impact the organization has had.

Nominations for the award show will be announced in February. TV One will be airing programming that honors this year's nominees and spotlights significant moments.

"The 50th Anniversary of the Image Awards represents a major milestone in bringing visibility to the outstanding achievements of African Americans in entertainment, literature, and arts, as well as the NAACP's ongoing advocacy for equality of opportunity in our society without regard for race," NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

"We are sincerely grateful for our continued partnership with TV One and look forward to working with them on the 50th anniversary show," he continued.

The 2018 NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, took place in January at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay took home the award for Entertainer of the Year with black-ish earning multiple awards including Outstanding Comedy Series.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.