Kevin Hart Tells Ellen DeGeneres He's 'Evaluating' Returning as Oscars Host (VIDEO)

Kevin Hart said in an interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that he is reconsidering hosting next month's Oscars ceremony.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced Hart as the gala's emcee last month, but the comedian backed out two days later following social media criticism of homophobic jokes he made years ago.

He apologized for the remarks after initially trying to ignore the online firestorm, saying he has evolved as a person and no longer thinks mocking gay people is funny.

No replacement host has been hired yet for the Feb. 24 Oscars ceremony.

"I had an incredible and honest conversation with @KevinHart4real about hosting the #Oscars. It was supposed to air on Monday. I don't want you to have to wait, so now it's gonna air tomorrow," DeGeneres — a past Oscars host who is openly gay — tweeted Thursday.

Early Friday, DeGeneres tweeted the update: "I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real," along with a clip from their interview.

I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/oJxfGXhU4P — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

The six-minute video shows Hart again apologizing for his past hurtful words and explaining that he stepped down as Oscars host because he didn't want the focus to be on his mistakes as opposed to the achievements of the people that the ceremony was intended to honor.

DeGeneres said she is determined to talk Hart into taking back the job he passed up.

"Leaving here, I promise you I'm evaluating this conversation," Variety reported Hart told DeGeneres later in the interview. "This is a conversation I needed to have. I'm glad I had it here. I'm glad it's as authentic and real as I could've hoped it would be."

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.